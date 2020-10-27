1/1
Darlene (Blackwell) Bellar
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sudan, Texas- Church service for Darlene (Blackwell) Bellar, age 84, of Sudan, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sudan Church of Christ with Terry Wilson of Sudan officiating. Burial will be in Sudan Cemetery. Darlene died October 24, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born July 13, 1936 in Hobart, Oklahoma to Everett Marshall and Eula Mae (Wall) Blackwell. She married O'Don Bellar in Clovis, New Mexico on December 24, 1956.

Darlene graduated from Tipton, Oklahoma in 1955. She was a telephone operator for GTE for 30 years. Darlene loved to bake and cook for people. Her family was always her first priority. Darlene was a member of Sudan Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband, O'Don in 2017; her parents; three sisters, Elaine Edwards, Earlene Montgomery and Leona Miracle; and one brother, Donald Blackwell.

Darlene is survived by her son, Larry O'Don Bellar of Sudan, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials be sent to the Tipton Children's Home, 1000 North Broadway Avenue, Tipton, Oklahoma, 73570. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved