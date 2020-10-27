Sudan, Texas- Church service for Darlene (Blackwell) Bellar, age 84, of Sudan, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sudan Church of Christ with Terry Wilson of Sudan officiating. Burial will be in Sudan Cemetery. Darlene died October 24, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born July 13, 1936 in Hobart, Oklahoma to Everett Marshall and Eula Mae (Wall) Blackwell. She married O'Don Bellar in Clovis, New Mexico on December 24, 1956.
Darlene graduated from Tipton, Oklahoma in 1955. She was a telephone operator for GTE for 30 years. Darlene loved to bake and cook for people. Her family was always her first priority. Darlene was a member of Sudan Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband, O'Don in 2017; her parents; three sisters, Elaine Edwards, Earlene Montgomery and Leona Miracle; and one brother, Donald Blackwell.
Darlene is survived by her son, Larry O'Don Bellar of Sudan, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Tipton Children's Home, 1000 North Broadway Avenue, Tipton, Oklahoma, 73570. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com
