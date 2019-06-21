|
Lubbock- Darlene Harris was born October 25th, 1936 in O'Donnell, Texas to Leslie and Carrie Keith. Our loving Mother, Grandmother, and GG went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 19th, 2019. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Chloe and Mae. She is survived by her children Blenda and Bo Van Beekum, Terry Harris, Tammy Fry, and DeAnn Harris. Her grandchildren Casey, Kelly, and Tami Van Beekum and Morgan, Brady, and Sarah Fry. Her great grandchildren Hailey and Ellie Van Beekum and Brayden Fry. As well as, her loving niece Delilah Tupin. Services for Darlene Harris will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00PM. Darlene supported and believed in the work of the South Plains Food Bank and the Salvation Army. Donations to those organizations or the Texas Nurses Foundation to show appreciation for the tremendous care that Darlene received in her final days are appreciated.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019