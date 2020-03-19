|
Lubbock- 54, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Darlene was born March 17, 1965 to the parentage of Joe and Ruby Walker in Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Dunbar High School. Darlene worked for AT&T after graduating from Texas Tech University. Darlene leaves to cherish her memory; her son, Genesis Walker, siblings, Patti Caldwell, Paul Walker, Teresa Woodruff, and Ketron Walker; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020