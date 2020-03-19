Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Lyons Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Yvette Walker


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Yvette Walker Obituary
Lubbock- 54, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Darlene was born March 17, 1965 to the parentage of Joe and Ruby Walker in Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Dunbar High School. Darlene worked for AT&T after graduating from Texas Tech University. Darlene leaves to cherish her memory; her son, Genesis Walker, siblings, Patti Caldwell, Paul Walker, Teresa Woodruff, and Ketron Walker; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -