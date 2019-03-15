Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Darnell Ray Johnson Sr.


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darnell Ray Johnson Sr. Obituary
Lubbock- 54, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born to Billy Joe and Mary Johnson on February 6, 1954. Darnell attended Estacado High school in Lubbock, Texas. After graduating from Estacado High School he joined the Navy for a short period of time and after being discharged from the Navy he returned to Lubbock. Darnell is survived by a son, Darnell R. Johnson, Jr.; 1 sister Shelia D. Mitchell (Willie); 2 brothers, Billy Joe Johnson Jr. and Cedric D. Johnson; 1 uncle Herman Johnson Jr. (Bobbie); 4 aunts, Dorothy Upshaw, Shirley Johnson and Corine Johnson-Sinegal, and Terecie Johnson; a host of relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
