Plains- Funeral services for Darrel Fred Lowrey, 70, of Plains will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Plains First Baptist Church with Rev. Patrick Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Plains Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.
Darrel passed away February 15, 2020 in Denver City. He was born July 4, 1949 in Brownfield to Benjamin Fred "Dutch" Lowrey and Marie Lowrey. He graduated from Plains High School and then attended South Plains College. Darrel married Beverly Ann Allen on November 22, 1969 in Denver City. He farmed for 59 years. Darrel enjoyed traveling, going to the lake, and attending his grandkids activities and sporting events. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dutch and Marie Lowrey.
Darrel is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly Lowrey of Plains, two children, Jeff Lowrey and wife, Dacia, of Plains, Shane Lowrey and wife, Shay, of Plains; five grandchildren, Halee Lowrey of Lubbock, Avery Garcia of Lubbock, Hagen Lowrey of Canyon, Hannah Lowrey of Lubbock Braleigh Lowrey of Plains; and two sisters, Beverly McCan and husband, J.W. of Lubbock, Sharon Gillis and husband, Charlie of Azle.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020