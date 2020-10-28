Lubbock- The family of Darrell Andrew Johnson, Sr. will celebrate his life of 69 years at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. On Thursday, October 29, 2020, his family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Southcrest Baptist Church in the Hospitality room. Darrell passed away on October 26, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net
