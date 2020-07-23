l love all my brothers & sisters, and Darrell has a special place in my memories. When I graduated from high school in '64 Darrell & Temp invited me to live with them & work in Lubbock that summer to prepare for going to ACU. I enjoyed them...and their first three children. The 4th, Angie, was born the day I left the USA to go to Japan as a missionary teacher. May God bless all of Darrell's family!

Jimmy D Batten

Brother