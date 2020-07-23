1/1
Darrell Batten
1936 - 2020
Lubbock- Darrell Batten of Lubbock, passed away July 21, 2020. He was born June 10, 1936 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Carl and Elva Batten. He married Tempie Jo Cummins on Oct 7, 1955 in Hollis, Ok. Darrell worked for Lubbock Power and Light for 38 years and retired in 1994. He loved Bluegrass music and traveling to festivals to meet new and old friends. He especially loved his family and spending time with them enjoying any event and family time.

He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Tempie; 4 children Kevin (Teresa) Batten, Lisa (David) Hilton, Paul (Lela) Batten, Angie (Steve) Gauntt; 8 grandchildren Bryan (Julie) Batten, Kelly Hilton Crowson, Cody (Raylissa) Batten, Samantha Batten (Douglas) Crumrine, Lori Gauntt, Ashley Gauntt, Austin Gauntt, and Luke Gauntt; 10 great-grandchildren: brothers Jerry (Vicki) Batten & Jim (Michiyo) Batten, sisters Donna (Norman) Hamilton, Sherry (Kenny) Bonner & sister-in-law Lameda Batten. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Bob Batten, Al (Buz) Batten, and one grandson, Tanner Batten.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5012 14th St, Lubbock, TX from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Green Lawn Church of Christ. Services will be live streamed at the following link - https://youtu.be/ZvJNcO_Xz4I Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Opportunity Camp, c/o Garland St. Church of Christ, 700 Garland St. Plainview, TX 79072 or the Lubbock Children's Home, 4404 Idalou Rd, Lubbock, TX 79403.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Green Lawn Church of Christ
5 entries
July 23, 2020
l love all my brothers & sisters, and Darrell has a special place in my memories. When I graduated from high school in '64 Darrell & Temp invited me to live with them & work in Lubbock that summer to prepare for going to ACU. I enjoyed them...and their first three children. The 4th, Angie, was born the day I left the USA to go to Japan as a missionary teacher. May God bless all of Darrell's family!
Jimmy D Batten
Brother
July 23, 2020
Tempie we (boggyriver bluegrass band) had a lot of fun playing music with Darrell and we will miss him. prayers for you and the family.
James Summers
July 23, 2020
Tempie i am so sorry to hear this (the band boggyriver bluegrass) sends our love and prayers for your loss.
James Summers
Friend
July 23, 2020
I remember y’all living on East Brown down the street from us which had to have been in the early 60’s! My parents were Pete and Lou Verne Vance. I’m so sorry for the loss of your husband and father. May God put his hand of peace upon your family.
Kay Vance Landress
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Going to miss this man. Special memories playing with him and Tempie at bluegrass festivals. He was always patient and supporting of me. Great guitar player and singer. Love and prayers....
Paula Goforth
Friend
