Lubbock- Darrell Batten of Lubbock, passed away July 21, 2020. He was born June 10, 1936 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Carl and Elva Batten. He married Tempie Jo Cummins on Oct 7, 1955 in Hollis, Ok. Darrell worked for Lubbock Power and Light for 38 years and retired in 1994. He loved Bluegrass music and traveling to festivals to meet new and old friends. He especially loved his family and spending time with them enjoying any event and family time.
He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Tempie; 4 children Kevin (Teresa) Batten, Lisa (David) Hilton, Paul (Lela) Batten, Angie (Steve) Gauntt; 8 grandchildren Bryan (Julie) Batten, Kelly Hilton Crowson, Cody (Raylissa) Batten, Samantha Batten (Douglas) Crumrine, Lori Gauntt, Ashley Gauntt, Austin Gauntt, and Luke Gauntt; 10 great-grandchildren: brothers Jerry (Vicki) Batten & Jim (Michiyo) Batten, sisters Donna (Norman) Hamilton, Sherry (Kenny) Bonner & sister-in-law Lameda Batten. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Bob Batten, Al (Buz) Batten, and one grandson, Tanner Batten.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5012 14th St, Lubbock, TX from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Green Lawn Church of Christ. Services will be live streamed at the following link - https://youtu.be/ZvJNcO_Xz4I
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Opportunity Camp, c/o Garland St. Church of Christ, 700 Garland St. Plainview, TX 79072 or the Lubbock Children's Home, 4404 Idalou Rd, Lubbock, TX 79403.