1/1
Darrell Boepple
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- On Thursday, July 9th, 2020, Darrell Boepple, loving husband, and father lost his fight to cancer at the age of 77. Darrell was born in Enid, OK, on January 31, 1943. He joined the Navy in 1960, was honorably discharged in 1964 and moved to Lubbock. He was married to the love of his life Rhea Nicolet for 53 years. They raised one son, Brent of Austin, TX. Darrell built and operated Farmer's Depot from 1978 to present. He had a passion for the art of making deals and being an avid horse trader. He had an award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon Vineyard for 19 years and was the exclusive Texas grower of "Last Chance" Peaches. Darrell never retired, working his final years for C&D Waste, the Zahn Family and their many entities. Darrell was known for his hilarious and engaging storytelling, creativity, ethical deals, and kind/generous spirit. Internment of cremated remains, at a future date, will be at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene Texas in the Columbarium Niche. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved