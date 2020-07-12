Lubbock- On Thursday, July 9th, 2020, Darrell Boepple, loving husband, and father lost his fight to cancer at the age of 77. Darrell was born in Enid, OK, on January 31, 1943. He joined the Navy in 1960, was honorably discharged in 1964 and moved to Lubbock. He was married to the love of his life Rhea Nicolet for 53 years. They raised one son, Brent of Austin, TX. Darrell built and operated Farmer's Depot from 1978 to present. He had a passion for the art of making deals and being an avid horse trader. He had an award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon Vineyard for 19 years and was the exclusive Texas grower of "Last Chance" Peaches. Darrell never retired, working his final years for C&D Waste, the Zahn Family and their many entities. Darrell was known for his hilarious and engaging storytelling, creativity, ethical deals, and kind/generous spirit. Internment of cremated remains, at a future date, will be at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene Texas in the Columbarium Niche. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



