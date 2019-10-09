Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Lubbock- Darrell Kenmore passed away October 6, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, today, October 9, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 92 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Graveside services will follow at Castro Memorial Gardens in Dimmitt. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Darrell's life tribute and service at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Darrell Kenmore was born on January 24, 1927 to John and Senath (Criswell) Kenmore in Venson, OK. Darrell loved to watch his children play ball in high school. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored their PaPa. Darrell was a compassionate man with a kind soul, big heart, and he was a good listener. He overcame many obstacles during his lifetime. He was our best friend.

Survivors include his son, Ronnie Kenmore and wife, Connie of Muleshoe; daughter, Paulette Kenmore of Lubbock; 4 grandchildren, Matt Wagner and wife, Kristy; Ryan Bast and wife, Christine; Chris Kenmore and wife, Tanya; and Kendra Thomas; 5 great-grandchildren; half-brother, Ferron Kenmore; and niece, Charlotte West.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Nell Kenmore.

The family of Darrell Kenmore has designated a for memorial contributions in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
