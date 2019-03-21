Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Darrell Cain, 75, of Lubbock, Texas will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel with Reverend Steve McMeans officiating. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Please join us in celebrating Darrell's life by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. Darrell was born March 31, 1943 in Benkelman, NE to Lyle and Dorothy Cain and passed away March 17, 2019. He attended Stockton High School in Kansas and later served in the U.S. Army as a K-9 MP. He concluded his career as an insurance claims adjuster where he enjoyed helping others when tragedy struck. He was a proud husband to Evonne Preston for 39 years and leaves Evonne; daughter Angela Kimble; son Sean Cain; a granddaughter he raised as his own, Brittany Fletcher; as well as large extended family of grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, and in-laws. In addition to his family, his love of God and Country was always proudly displayed in his appearance and actions.There was also a special place in his heart for his canine friends, a great love of history and of Texas. He often said he wasn't born in Texas, but he got here as fast as he could. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019