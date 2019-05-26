|
Lubbock- Darryle Wayne Coppedge was born in Lubbock to Van Coppedge Sr. and Nancy Coppedge. He loved to fish, loved baseball, football and was a lifelong Cowboys & Red Raider Fan. He was a proud father of his sons Derek and Michael Van Coppedge and his daughter Randa Stubbe. He is survived by his 3 children, his mother Nancy Coppedge, his sisters Sonya Rogers and Teresa Quick, his brother Dean Coppedge, his son's mother Roxanne Emery, son-in-law Michael Stubbe, grandsons Dylan and Mason Stubbe and many nieces, nephews and friends. We have peace knowing he is with his father Van Coppedge and his big brother Bubby in Heaven above.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019