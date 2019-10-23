|
Morton, Texas- Church service for Darwin Martin McBee, age 80, of Morton, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Eastside Church of Christ in Morton with Joey Pierce of Levelland, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Morton Memorial Cemtery. Darwin died Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Morton. He was born June 5, 1939 in Lubbock, Texas to Archie and Geraldine (Smallwood) McBee. He married Kathy Phillips in Enochs, Texas on June 5, 1959.
Darwin served in the U.S. Army, and farmed for many years. He served on the Board of Directors of the Farmers Co-op Gin in Enochs, Texas and the Texas Farm Bureau in Bailey and Cochran Counties. Darwin was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ in Morton. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Leatrice Spell.
Darwin is survived by his wife, Kathy; his three daughters, Robin Kirk and her husband, Rex of Lubbock, Texas, Belinda Fred of Lubbock, Texas and Mitzi Emert and her husband, Brad of Lubbock, Texas; his sister, Doris Childers and her husband, L.C. of Wolfforth, Texas; his son-in-law, Scott Fred of Levelland, Texas; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the New Mexico Children's Home, 1356 New Mexico 236, Portales, New Mexico, 88130. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019