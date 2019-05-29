|
Slaton- Funeral services for Darwin Williams "Dubbin" Englund, 70, of Slaton will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, 2 pm in the Slaton First United Methodist Church with Dr. Cleve Kerby and Rev. Judy Shema officiating. Burial will follow in Englewood Cemetery under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. There will be a family visitation Wednesday, May 29, at Englunds from 6 to 7 pm.
Dubbin Englund died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Lubbock UMC hospital after a brief illness. He was born to H.M. " Bud" and Glynna Englund on May 5, 1949. He attended Slaton schools and was a proud member of the class of 1967. He then attended Texas Tech University, graduating in 1971 with a degree in Business Administration. He married Donna Kay Alspaugh on May 22, 1971 and just celebrated 48 years of marriage. In 1973 he graduated from Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science and was a co-owner and operator of Englunds Funeral Services with his parents and brother Robert Englund until his
retirement in 2016 when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
Englund was a community leader and avid community supporter. He joined the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department in 1976 and served as Fire Chief from 1995 -2000. He was currently serving as Slaton's mayor, a position he held since May 2009. Englund enjoyed his annual fishing trips, watching Texas Tech football and basketball, drinking coffee with close friends and supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their activities. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and served in several capacities. He is survived by his wife Donna Kay, sons, Eric Englund and wife Tricia of Slaton, Brett Englund and wife Kristin of Idalou, a daughter, Kathy Rasmussen and husband Adam of Lone Tree, Colorado. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Madi-Lynne, MyLeigh, Channing, Hadley, William, and Shelby. He is also survived by one brother Robert Englund and wife Tricia of Ransom Canyon and many other family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Slaton Youth Baseball and Softball, P.O. Box 55, Slaton, Texas 79364, or the Weekend Snack Sack Program, P.O. Box 54, Slaton, Texas 79364 or the Slaton Senior Citizens Center, 230 West Lynn Street, Slaton, TX 79364.
