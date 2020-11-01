1/1
Dave Cavitt
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levelland- Dave Cavitt of Levelland passed from this earth on October 29, 2020. Dave was born July 7, 1932 in Flomot, Texas.

He worked for Southwestern Public Service and retired as a district manager.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Blonnie; his parents; and four siblings. He is survived by his children, Deanna Jones (Nathan), Brenda Layton (Kirk), and Steve Cavitt (Andrea); eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved