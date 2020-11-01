Levelland- Dave Cavitt of Levelland passed from this earth on October 29, 2020. Dave was born July 7, 1932 in Flomot, Texas.



He worked for Southwestern Public Service and retired as a district manager.



Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Blonnie; his parents; and four siblings. He is survived by his children, Deanna Jones (Nathan), Brenda Layton (Kirk), and Steve Cavitt (Andrea); eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store