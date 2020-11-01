Levelland- Dave Cavitt of Levelland passed from this earth on October 29, 2020. Dave was born July 7, 1932 in Flomot, Texas.
He worked for Southwestern Public Service and retired as a district manager.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Blonnie; his parents; and four siblings. He is survived by his children, Deanna Jones (Nathan), Brenda Layton (Kirk), and Steve Cavitt (Andrea); eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.