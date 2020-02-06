|
Lubbock- David Alan Meals, 75, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, February 3, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. We will celebrate his life at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. David will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery following his celebration of life. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
David was born on April 6, 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas to Raymond Claude and Frances Lissette Meals. Fort Worth is where he would meet his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Barbara Massey Meals. David and Barbara were married on March 29, 1963 in Fort Worth, Texas. They were lovingly married for 56 years. This beautiful marriage was blessed with 3 children.
David was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He took extreme pride in his family and enjoyed spending time with his beautiful wife and his children. David and Barbara were also very involved in their church. David was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.
Loved ones that cleared the path for David are his father Raymond Claude Meals, and mother, Frances Lissette Meals. Loved ones that will miss David until they meet again are his wife Barbara Meals; daughter, Danette Mosley (Darrell Mosley); son, Brian Todd Meals (Laura Meals); daughter, Michele Stoneham (Scott Stoneham); seven grandchildren, Amy Scott (Ryan Scott), Ryan Mosley (Alexandria Mosley), Holly Perkins, Bailee Brown (Thadeus Brown), Tristan Meals, Milah Stoneham, and Farah Stoneham; four great-grandchildren, Preston Scott, Landon Scott, Easton Hammett, and Nolan Mosley; two brothers, Raymond Meals Jr. (Carolyn Meals), and Robin Meals (Nita Meals).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southcrest Baptist Church, Building Fund at www.southcrest.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020