Lubbock- David Brown, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died suddenly on June 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 67 years at 10 am on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers followed by a reception. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view David's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



David was born on November 3, 1951 to the late Weldon and Ruth (Dennis) Brown in Seminole, TX. He graduated from Lovington High School in Lovington, NM. David's strong work ethic became evident as he worked full time while attending Texas Tech University where he earned degrees in Business Management and Landscape Architecture. After graduating from Texas Tech, David moved to Dallas where he worked for a commercial real estate appraisal firm which was valuable in training him to eventually own his own successful company, National Appraisal Associates. David was a loyal husband, loving step-father, caring son, dependable brother, reliable friend, generous neighbor, constant gentleman, and passionate sports fan. He was humble, gentle, hard-working, patient, humorous, steadfast, considerate, and kindhearted.



David was preceded in death by his parents.



Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Peggy Hoffman Brown; her children, Matthew (Megan) Stevens of Lubbock; Skylar Stevens of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Riley, Piper, and Carter Stevens; brother, Bobby (LaDelle) Brown of Edgewood, NM; niece, Jennie (Chris) Brown-Croteau of Richmond, NH; great-nephew, Weldon Croteau; mother-in-law, Eleanor Hoffman of Waco, TX; brother-in-law, Paul (Dina) Hoffman of Waco; and many other wonderful family members and friends. David's little furry friend, Hank Frank, will miss playing fetch with him. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019