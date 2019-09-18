|
Slaton- David Byron Danks, 66, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in San Angelo, Texas March 3, 1953 to Julia and Byron Danks. He graduated from Lubbock High School. He and Cindy Coe were married on September 17, 1973, beginning his career in plumbing and HVAC at AB Service Co. Of Lubbock that same year. He established Slaton Plumbing Service in 1985, providing reliable service for 34 years to customers in Slaton and surrounding areas.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy, of 46 years; daughter Emily Harper of San Antonio; son Wilson Danks of Lubbock; sister Jean McDowell; grandchildren: AJ(Alexander), Christopher, Isabella, and Ryker Danks, and numerous nieces and nephews.
David enjoyed fishing and spending time with the grandchildren and horses. He will be missed by his family, friends, and many clients and business contacts.
Cremation is arranged by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel. Due to the sudden nature of his passing, there is no service planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or Slaton Senior Citizens. Online Condolences: calvillofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019