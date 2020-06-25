Dallas- David DeWitt Snell, 37, of Dallas, Texas, went home to meet his Heavenly Father on June 20, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 37 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Graveside service will be at Resthaven Memorial Park. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
David Snell was born on October 1, 1982, to Robert and Cindy Snell in Lubbock, Texas. David attended school at St. Luke's United Methodist Preschool, All-Saints Episcopal Elementary School, Trinity Christian, and graduated from Monterey High School in 2001.
His favorite classes at Monterey were economics and history. David continued his education at Texas Tech University and Auburn University. David was an astute investor. He loved to watch sports, movies, and, most of all, travel the world. In the last few years, David had traveled to Europe, Vietnam, India, and old Mexico. His family and his niece and nephews were his pride and joy, and they delighted when he came to visit, which was often. He was truly a one of a kind friend and a very generous person who brought everyone together.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Doris Snell of Vernon, and John and Helen Shelton of Odell.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Cindy Snell, sister, Ann Meyke of New Home, niece, Sydney Snell; and three nephews, Greyson Snell, Brayden Meyke, and Beau Meyke, a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family of David Snell has designated the South Plains Food Bank or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.