Lubbock- David Dwayne Griffin, 61 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born February 11, 1958 to James Edward and Rebecca Ann (Turner) Griffin in Lubbock, Texas. David attended schools in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1977. On September 28, 1984, he married Becky Story in Lubbock. He worked for Perry Killman Construction for many years before going to work with his parents at James Griffin, Inc. where he retired in 2005. David loved music and played with local bands for many years. Despite failing health, he lovingly sang "Happy Birthday" to his daughter, J'Lynn on Thursday before his passing. He also enjoyed building things, as well as fixing things. David had a passion for his family and for animals.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Becky; five daughters, Sheila Griffin, Breanne Griffin, Jamie Fields, Sarah Turnerhill and J'Lynn Mendoza; one son, Tyler Griffin; his mother and step-father, Ann and Charles Griffin; and 8 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Edward Griffin.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019