1/1
David Dwayne "Uncle Daddy" Hastings
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 52 passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. David was born to Jimmy and Ola Hastings on December 18, 1967. David leaves to cherish her memory, his wife, Sharon Hastings; parents, Jimmy and Ola Hastings; four daughters, LaSherria Hastings, Ashley Martinez, Valarie Hastings, and Caitlyn Klein; five sons, Jamar Whaley, David Hastings, II, Andrew Hastings, Kevin Klein, and Nickolas Klein; two sisters, Valarie Hastings and Cassandra Hastings; two brothers, Jimmy Hastings and Steven Hastings; fourteen grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Englewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Just heard the news about david , im sorry about the loss, he was a great man ,very kind to everyone, my blessings to jomminy and the family, godbless,
Travis Mooney
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved