Lubbock- 52 passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. David was born to Jimmy and Ola Hastings on December 18, 1967. David leaves to cherish her memory, his wife, Sharon Hastings; parents, Jimmy and Ola Hastings; four daughters, LaSherria Hastings, Ashley Martinez, Valarie Hastings, and Caitlyn Klein; five sons, Jamar Whaley, David Hastings, II, Andrew Hastings, Kevin Klein, and Nickolas Klein; two sisters, Valarie Hastings and Cassandra Hastings; two brothers, Jimmy Hastings and Steven Hastings; fourteen grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends,