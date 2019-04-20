|
|
Lubbock- David Earl Mickey was born in Lubbock, on February 4, 1956, where he lived until he joined the Army and saw much of the world. After his military service he returned to Lubbock and worked in data processing and met the muse of his life Paula Revier in 1991. Together they moved to San Antonio and built a life while he worked in data processing for the USAF. He lived in San Antonio until his death. He is survived by his wife, Paula Revier, his daughter, Rachel Mickey, his sister, DiAnne Mickey Hudman, his brother Scott Mickey and their families. Family and friends will be joining together to celebrate David's life between 2p.m. and 4p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Atrium of Calvary Baptist Church, 5301 82nd Street.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019