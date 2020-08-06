San Tan Valley, AZ- David E. Sams, 73, of San Tan Valley, AZ, passed away July 29th, 2020 in San Tan Valley, AZ. He was born in Pantex, TX, the third child of Toy Henry Sams and Maxine Raynell Sams. David graduated from Coronado High School in Lubbock, TX. and served in the National Guard.



David owned a ski/sporting goods business in Santa Fe, NM and was an avid skier and fisherman in the Taos/Santa Fe region.



Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Steven Sams, Tucson AZ; Jason Sams, San Tan Valley, AZ; David's sisters, Anita Hampton, Springdale, AR;, Loveta Krogman, Lubbock, TX; Beverly Read, Tempe, AZ; his brothers Mike Sams, Kemp, TX; Henry Sams, Santa Monica CA; his grandchildren, Taylor, Alexis, Jason, Alexandria and Hailey.



David's life will be celebrated on his forthcoming birthday, in Taos, NM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store