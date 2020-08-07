1/1
David Earl Wiggins
1958 - 2020
Griffin Mortuary- 62 passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. David was born to Iris Wiggins and John Young, Jr. on May 10, 1958, in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Estacado High. He worked for Greyhound and Citibus. He was a lifelong fan of the Estacado Matadors and Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his mother, Iris Whitehead; two sons, Tyrone Williams and Devin Wiggins; four daughters, Belinda (Ronald) Norris, Renee Ferrel, Stephanie (Mike) Thrash, and Wanda Young; six brothers, Eddie (Bobbie) Wiggins, Robert (Barbara) Thompson, Johnny Thompson, Danny (Rose) Thompson, Charles (Kathy) Thompson, and Bobby (LaKeisha) Whitehead; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
