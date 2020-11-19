Lubbock- 56 passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. David was born December 19, 1963, to Hosea, Jr. and Ruby Lee Hooker. He graduated from Estacado High School. He leaves to cherish his memory; six sisters, Tina Competio (Daniel), Brenda Session, Patricia Hooker, Kathy Hooker, Betty Fletcher, and Ruby Kipp (John); six brothers, Randy Hooker, Johnny Hooker, Billy Hooker, Larry Hooker, Richard Hooker, and Clarence Hooker; a host of other relatives and friends.