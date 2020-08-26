1/1
David Jerome Kochis
1968 - 2020
Lubbock- David Jerome Kochis, age 52 of Lubbock left this world to join his mom and dad in Heaven on Friday, August 21, 2020. He grew up in Lubbock being a life long Red Raider and Dallas Cowboys fan. David enjoyed reading, working on his Camaro, and spending time with his family. David's pride and joy were his two daughters and his son-in-law.

David is survived by his children, Melissa Kochis, Brittiany and Earl Mastard; and several other family and loved ones.

Services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Agape United Methodist Church, 1215 Slide Rd.

As a celebration of David's life and love for his two teams; please feel free to wear Texas Tech or a Dallas Cowboy shirt to honor him.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
