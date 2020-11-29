1/1
David Kyle Langston
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- David Kyle Langston, age 65 of Lubbock, Texas, passed away Sunday evening, November 22, 2020. David was born in Memphis, Texas on May 17, 1955, and has resided in Lubbock, Texas since 1969.

David graduated from Texas Tech University with a BBA in Marketing and was employed as Administrator for the Department of Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for 17 years. He went on to serve as Administrator for Neurosurgical Associates for the next 12 years. David then semi-retired and spent the last several years working for Enterprise Rent-A- Car and Scoggin-Dickey Chevrolet-Buick, Inc.

Music played a significant part in David's life. He loved music and spent countless hours playing his guitars. Even as a young adult, he worked as a music therapist at the Lubbock State School helping residents feel the world through music. He was also a talented vocalist, and for several years enjoyed performing alongside his wife and father as a member of the Lubbock Civic Chorale. David took immense joy in introducing his children to his favorite music, which shaped their own appreciation for the art at an early age. However, his greatest joy was playing his guitar with his children, Rachael and Adam, and most recently, teaching Rachael how to play the ukulele. His love for music never ceased and has left a legacy to his family.

David, along with his wife Teresa, also enjoyed the companionship of their two sweet rescue dogs, Lily and Layla. David was a strong advocate encouraging families to rescue abandoned and abused dogs.

David was most full of life when spending time with his family and friends. In his semi-retirement years, he enjoyed his co-workers and looked forward to spending each day with them.

David is survived by his wife Teresa Plowman Langston of 43 years, his daughter Rachael Michelle Langston, his son Adam Kyle Langston, his brother Steven Langston, his sister Rosanna Langston and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Von Langston. David will be sorely missed by his family and a multitude of wonderful friends.

Services are pending. You are encouraged to share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.

In memory of David, in lieu of flowers, donations would be so appreciated to Morris Safe House Foundation (a rescue facility for dogs), located at 3240 Nightingale Road, Lubbock, Texas 79407; The Phamaly Theatre Company (phamaly.org, a creative home for theatre artists with disabilities); or the American Music Therapy Association (musictherapy.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved