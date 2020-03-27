Home

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Lamesa Memorial Cemetery
David L. Smith Jr.


1965 - 2020
David L. Smith Jr. Obituary
Lubbock formally of Lamesa- 54, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lamesa Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. David was born August 8, 1965 to David L, Sr. and Mary L Smith in Lamesa, TX. He was a graduate of Lamesa High School and after graduation he continued his education at Texas Tech University and later decided to enlist in the United States Air Force and served until he retired after 22 years of service. David remained active by continuing service with the Department of Defense. David leaves to cherish his memory; sons Courtney (Jessica) Smith and Travis Smith; step son, Bobbie Garza; three daughters, Chanel Smith, Tamica Smith, and Daijah Smith; four brothers, Tommy (Angie) Smith, Prentis Smith, Sheldon (Tammie) Smith, and Kevin Smith; one sister, Celia Hannon; five grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
