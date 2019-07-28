|
|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of David Hoehns, 72, of Lubbock, Texas will be 4:00p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Service. Please celebrate the life of David by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
David passed away July 23, 2019. He was born January 30, 1947 in Sedalia, MO to Lymann and Georgia Hoehns. He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, MO. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and served in the Reserves until 1972 as a Medic. He was a long-time employee for the Health Department of the State of Texas. David married Lou Anne Reiter in 1991. He was a member of the South Plains Association of Wood Turners. David enjoyed playing Santa Claus every Christmas Season.
Loved ones include wife, Lou Anne Hoehns; son, David Lee Hoehns, II and wife, Rosinda; daughter, Gretel Edan Evans and husband, Marcus; grandchildren, Michael and wife Cheyenne and Jessica Hoehns; Matthew and Amanda Evans; great grandson, Joseph David Hoehns; former wife, Ada Elizabeth Butler and mother-in-law, Dorothy Butler.
Memorials are suggested to the South Plains Association of Woodturners-Building Fund P.O. Box 65428 Lubbock, Texas 79464.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019