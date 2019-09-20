Home

David Leyva


1958 - 2019
David Leyva Obituary
Lubbock-

David Leyva, 60, of Lubbock and formerly of Crosbyton died Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

David was born November 21, 1958 in Hondo, TX to Luis Leyva, Jr. and Felice Martinez Leyva. David worked in agriculture most of his life and helped create and operated Agriculture Tarp Repair. He loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

David is survived by one son, David Leyva, Jr. of Lubbock; two daughters, Felisa Leyva Martinez (Arturo Martinez), and Melody Leyva (Jacob Landeros) both of Lubbock; one brother, Ruben Leyva of Lubbock; three sisters, Mary Silva of Crosbyton, Olga Smith of Spur and Yolanda Leyva of Abilene; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Luis Leyva, III, and one grandchild.

Rosary will be held 7pm, Friday September 20 at San Jose Catholic Church in Crosbyton. Mass will be 2pm, Saturday at the church with Fr. Jeganathan Arulsamy officiating.

Services are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home in Crosbyton. Online condolences may be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
