Wolfforth- David M. Lawson, lovingly referred to as "Poppa" passed away on January 17, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 80 years at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; children, Mike (Shelly) Lawson, Charles (Melissa) Lawson and Cindy (Jim) Gordey; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Bruton, and Ruby (George) Barrett; two brothers, Elton Lawson, and C.L. (Marva) Lawson; sister-in-law, Juanita Parsons; and brother-in-law, O.E. Floyd, Jr..
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Doyle C. and Carroll Lawson.
The family of David M. Lawson has designated the Southcrest Baptist Church Greater Building Fund for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020