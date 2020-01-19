Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. "Poppa" Lawson


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. "Poppa" Lawson Obituary
Wolfforth- David M. Lawson, lovingly referred to as "Poppa" passed away on January 17, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 80 years at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; children, Mike (Shelly) Lawson, Charles (Melissa) Lawson and Cindy (Jim) Gordey; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Bruton, and Ruby (George) Barrett; two brothers, Elton Lawson, and C.L. (Marva) Lawson; sister-in-law, Juanita Parsons; and brother-in-law, O.E. Floyd, Jr..

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Doyle C. and Carroll Lawson.



The family of David M. Lawson has designated the Southcrest Baptist Church Greater Building Fund for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now