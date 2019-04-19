|
|
Lubbock- David Martinez Jr, 77 of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at The Plaza Nursing Facility. Viewing will be Friday April, 19, 2019 at 7 PM with services Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 PM in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. David was born June 1941 in Bay City to David Sr and Irene Martinez. In December 1962 he married Juanita Villa and together they moved to Lubbock in 1968. In 1968 he began to work for the City of Lubbock as a scale man manager and worked there until his retirement in 1996. Juanita Villa divorced David Martinez in 1973. In 1974 David married Juanita Galicia, she preceded him in death February 2019. David is also preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sonia Martinez- Morales, and a brother, Joe Martinez. He is survived by his children, David III, Randy, Sally, Sammy Galicia, and Felix Galicia; 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren; brothers , Rudy and Santiago Jr; sisters Patricia, Teresa, Josephine and Rosemary. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019