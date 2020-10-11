1/1
David Michael Ratliff
1944 - 2020
Lubbock- David Michael Ratliff passed away on Tuesday, October 6th, in Lubbock, Texas, at the age of 75.

David was a complicated man who lived a life too big to put in this little box. The paper probably couldn't print half of it anyway. The most important thing to know is that David was a compassionate man. He liked taking care of people, and being needed. And he was deeply loved by all of us.

David was born on December 28, 1944, in Lubbock, Texas, to Carl E. Ratliff and Juanita Nugent Ratliff. He is survived by his life partner Suzan Hyman, his children Eric Ratliff and Rachel Ratliff, his step-daughters Kimberly Clifford and Courtney Lovins, his grandchildren Kira, Yasmin, and Kiran, his step-grandchildren Natalie, Caleb, Samuel, and Gabriel, and his sister, Suzanne Bryant. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Ratliff.

The family held a private memorial service/party at his favorite bar, just the way he would have wanted it.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
