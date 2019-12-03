|
Lubbock- David Moore Sears, 92 of Wolfforth, Texas passed away November 29, 2019. He was born in Sherman, Texas on September 24, 1927. David Moore Sears Graduated from Frenship H. S. He married Mattie Joyce Cherry on September 9, 1948 in Lubbock, Texas. David Moore Sears worked as a Postmaster in Wolfforth, TX for 30 years. He was a member of the Wolfforth-Frenship Lodge #1447, Scottish Rite of Lubbock, West Texas York Rite College #36, Lubbock Commanders #60, Red Cross of Constantine Llano Estacado Conclave Lubbock, TX and had a strong passion for Masonic work. He is survived by James Franklin Sears-son of Midland TX., Richard David Sears-son, Dallas, TX. The family would like to thank the 9th Floor nursing staff, the Palliative Care Personnel at Covenant Hospital and the staff at Lakeside Nursing and Rehabilitation for care and concern. The family suggest memorials to be donated to Scottish Rite Learning Center of West Texas and the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital of Dallas. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 6-8PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Service will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 2:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019