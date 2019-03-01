Home

David Vester Johnson Jr.


David Vester Johnson Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- 78, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. David was born on August 4, 1940 to David, Sr. and Vivian Johnson in Midway, TX. He was a retired truck driver for Whites where he received Appreciation and Recognition for Continuous and Loyal Service Award along with the Safe Driver Badge. He leaves to cherish his memory; 2 sisters, Margaret Allen and Louise Coleman; 6 brothers, James Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Eright Johnson, E-Joe Johnson, Jimmie Johnson, and Ben Johnson; 2 aunts, Dorothy McDowell and Ester Cleaveland; 2 uncles, Wesley Ross and Kenneth Ross; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
