Lubbock- David Walter Jones, 57, of Lubbock went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2020. David was born July 1, 1962 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Samuel and Marie Ann Jones. He grew up in California where he met Susan Branch, the love of his life. Susan and David married December 26, 1991 in Fullerton, California. They have made a life in Texas for the past 25 years. David was truly a man of God who shared the love of God with everyone he encountered. He loved life and his family more than anything. Susan was the center of his world. He worked for JFerg as the commercial roofing superintendent/quality assurance for the past 7 years. He enjoyed watching football, barbequing on his smoker, and hanging out with friends and family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Susan; his son, Joshua Jones; his daughters, Candiss Cooke (Christon), Lauren Murray, Meghen Jones, Nikhia Jones, and Savana Jones; 9 grandchildren, Summer, Treah, Joleene, Laila, Samuel, Kaylee, David, Lillie'Ann, and Joyce'Ann; his sister Annette Sailors; his brother-in-law, Roy "Chuck" Cook (Kristi); nephews, Casey, Sean, Joshua, Andrew, and Ryan.
David is preceded in death by his parents; one nephew, Christopher; and his in-laws, Jack and Elizabeth.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Refuge, 4308 58th Street, at 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020