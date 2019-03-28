|
Lubbock- 63, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. David was born to Chester Hood and Jerline Frazier in Lubbock, TX on October 22, 1955. David attended Dunbar High School. He was a construction worker for many years. David leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Paulette Frazier; 5 sons, Marcus Beavers (Angela), David, Jr., Paul, Patrick, and Peter (Jalisa); 3 daughters, Isheathia Johnson, Shekeethia Hill (Harold), and Lena Frazier; 2 sisters, Emily Johnson and Stephanie Kelly; 3 brothers, Jerry Johnson, Jamie Johnson, and Danny Kelly; 2 sister-in-laws, Bettye Willis (Jimmy), Celestine Mosley, and Suzetter Gibson (Douglas); 37 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Progressive Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019