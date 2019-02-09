|
Crosbyton - David Alan Wigley passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the age of 73. David was born in Waco, Texas on July 12, 1945 to Albert Gar and Bonibel Burt Wigley. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at Latta Hall, FUMC, 416 W. Main, Crosbyton. Service of remembrance will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.
David graduated from Brownwood High School in 1963. Receiving his BS degree from Howard Payne University in 1967, David taught for 10 years in the Lubbock ISD system. While teaching 4th and 5th grade he earned his Master's Degree from Howard Payne University in 1970. In 1976 David completed course work on an Administrative Certification from Texas Tech University.
David has a long career of service to the Crosby County community. In 1976 he was hired as Elementary Principal for Crosbyton CISD, where he served for 8 years. In 1984 he was hired as the Crosby County Adult and Juvenile Chief Probation Officer where he was employed until December 31, 2010.
In January 2011 David was sworn in as the Crosby County Judge where he faithfully served until his retirement on December 31, 2018. While serving as the judge he improved the condition of the Crosby County Courthouse, including improvement to the women's restroom, lighting, general maintenance, and sewer lines. Along with the Commissioners Court, David kept county taxes in check while allowing for raises for Crosby County's public servants. One of his achievements was fostering economic development via the many wind turbines that now stand in Crosby County.
David was a member of the Crosbyton First United Methodist Church, Crosbyton Masonic Lodge #1020, Lions Clubs, and Chamber of Commerce.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Bonibel Wigley and his nephew Devin Adams Wigley. David is survived by his wife Janie of Crosbyton; brother Don Wigley and wife Donna of Dallas; nephew Jeff Wigley of Garland; niece Manda Salinas and husband Fred of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; stepson Kevin Andrews and wife Elisabeth of Midland; stepdaughter Kari Andrews of Coppell; great niece Maisie Salinas and great nephew Ryker Salinas both of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; grandson; Kyan Andrew Rakeeb of Denton, and granddaughter Vivienne Lynn Burk of Coppell.
Memorials to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 476, Crosbyton, TX 79322 or UMCOR, 458 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019