Levelland- Davy Dean "Dave" Graf, 67, of Levelland passed from this life on May 5, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.
He was born November 17, 1952 in Lubbock to Westine Burnell and Rachel Vonita (Lambert) Graf. Dave graduated from Levelland High School in 1972. He served our country in the Army 82nd Airborne and was honorably discharged in 1980. Dave obtained his Associates Degree in Real Estate from South Plains College in 1989.
Dave married Helen June Grappe on February 4, 1984. She preceded him in death on October 26, 2010. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.B. and Rachel Graf; and his wife, Helen.
Dave is survived by his son, Patrick Graf of Altadena, CA; sister and her husband, Diane and Glenn Wallace of Georgetown; mother in law, Pat Grappe of Levelland; sister and brother in law, Ann and Bobby Capps of Levelland; brother and sister in law, Ray and Mary Lu Grappe of Levelland; brother in law, Dan Grappe of Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020