Possum Kingdom Lake- Davy Joe Taylor went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born May 26, 1939, to George and Belva Bruton Taylor, in Hollis, Oklahoma and grew up in Earth, Texas. Davy was a farmer when he met and married Nancy Searcy Martin on August 21, 1976. They bought the Trading Post on Possum Kingdom Lake and owned it for 27 years. His parents and brother, Jerle Dee Taylor preceded him in death. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Taylor of Possum Kingdom Lake; daughters, Monica Deann Logan of Mineral Wells, Dayna Dale Coston and husband David of Possum Kingdom Lake, Kimberly Joy Miller of Mineral Wells; foster son, Rusty Garvin of Holly Lake Ranch; grandchildren, Megan White, Chelsie McCoy, Kara Smith, Taylor Logan, Kaleb Smith, Ransom Logan, Preston Garvin and Kendall Garvin; step-granddaughters, Ashley Daniel and Megan Coston; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 Friday at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home Annex. Funeral services are 2 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Community Church of PK with burial following at McAdams Cemetery. Pallbearers are Kaleb Smith, Ransom Logan, Martin Collins, Steve Pruyn, Taylor King, Arron Ince, Cody McCoy, and Robert Humphreys.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020