Fayetteville, formerly of Lamesa- 26 passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, Lamesa, TX. Interment will follow at Lamesa Cemetery, Lamesa, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Daysia was born on November 30, 1993, to Datra Hardaway in Lamesa, TX. Daysia attended and graduated from Lamesa High School and then became a correctional officer. She is survived by her mother, Datra Hardaway; grandmother, Arnita Demerson; sister, Arnita Hardaway Calloway; two aunts, Nelda Robinson and Lorita Rowlett; four uncles, Cliff Coker, Chris Demerson, Bernard Williams, and Broderick Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.