Deanna Gloria Lee
1963 - 2020
Lubbock- Deanna Gloria Lee was born July 2, 1963 in Lubbock to Jose G. & Rosa Davila. She attended Lubbock High School where she met her high school sweetheart and prom date Dwain Dixon Lee. Hence her quote to the love of her life, "You'll always be my prom date.". They both graduated in 1981 and were married on July 5, 2019 in Crooxin, Minnesota. Deanna enjoyed photography, painting, listening to music, was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping at antique stores. Her family will always remember how Deanna always had an incredibly happy outlook on life and will always cherish the memories they had with her.

Deanna went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Dwain Dixon Lee of Lubbock. Her parents Joe and Rosa Davila of Lubbock; a brother Joey and wife Danielle Davila of Halifax, Canada; two sisters Cyndi and husband Johnny Rodriguez of San Antonio and Laurie and husband Michael Young of Salcha, Alaska; a step daughter Gracie Lee of Minnesota; nieces Marissa, Mikaela and Camille. Nephews Mario, Abram and Etienne. As well as a host of loving family and friends.

Services for Mrs. Lee will be 10:00 am, Monday, June 1, 2020 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors with Rev. Oran Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Seagraves Cemetery under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. A rosary will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 6:30 pm, with viewing beginning the same day 1 p.m.-9 p.m. at The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway Avenue
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 771-2757
