|
|
Lubbock- Debbie Bingham, 67, of Lubbock, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born January 2, 1952 in Littlefield to Luis and Juanda (Olds) Fields.
Debbie graduated from Sudan High School in 1970. She worked as a tax specialist for the IRS for many years and retired in 2018. She was very crafty and could make something of anything and she liked to fish. Debbie was a thoughtful and giving person. She was a volunteer with Lubbock County 4-H for several years and a member of "The Bucket List" club in the Red Hat Society. Debbie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sudan. Most of all, she loved her family and being a "Gigi" to her grandbabies.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Alyson Albus and husband Luke of Pep; two granddaughters, Callee Albus and Kimber Albus; two brothers, Jim Fields and wife Tammy of Earth and Gary Fields and wife Sue of Sudan; nieces and nephews, Kit Fields, LaRhonda Jennings, Kacey Grumbles, Kody Fields, Brady Fields, and Aubrie Fields; and other extended family members.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Sudan with Pastor Mike Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Littlefield Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Hinsley, Thaniel Jennings, Kody Fields, Brady Fields, Brandon Hill, Dal Grumbles, and Joe Drabek. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a fund in honor of Debbie's granddaughters whom she adored, it is at City Bank in Morton, under Calle and Kimber Albus. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019