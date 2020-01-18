|
Wichita Falls- Debra "Debbie" Stearns Heck of Wichita Falls passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020. Debbie was born October 19, 1954 to Joe and Jo Ann (Thornbrough) Stearns in Fort Hood, Texas; living most of her life in Wichita Falls. She was a 1973 graduate of S.H. Rider High School and married her high school sweetheart, Stephen Heck on December 31, 1976. Debbie served for many years as the Preschool and Children's Director at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls and Faith Baptist Church in Iowa Park. While providing a safe learning environment she expected children to conduct themselves in a controlled and respectful manner. Many have been rebuked in love and experienced the Ms. Debbie look for the purpose of training up a child in the way he or she should go.
Her ministry passion was teaching God's love through the outreach ministries of Vacation Bible School, Backyard Bible Clubs and mission trips. Debbie trained teachers and taught children throughout Texas, the southern United States, Mexico, Australia and South Korea and also wrote teacher training curriculum for Lifeway Christian Resources.
Debbie, affectionately known as Grammie, loved serving others with her gift of hospitality. While planning and putting events together, she sought to include everyone in the festivities making sure all those involved felt loved and appreciated.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Jo Ann Stearns. She is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Courtney Pesterfield and husband, Lee of Lubbock; Sara Heck of Lubbock; and Michael Heck and wife, Amber of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Lydia Ann Pestefield, Clara Leigh Pesterfield and Harrison Atlas Heck; sister, Beckie Ruddy and husband, Cody; mother-in-law, Fay Heck; sister-in-law, Dia Copeland: Aunt Vera Mae (Stearns) Anderson; nieces and nephews; a cloud of extended family; and her very loved grand-dogs, Rocky, Dixie and Missy.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19 at Lunn's Funeral Home.
Per Debbie's request, a graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20th at Crestview Memorial Park with Reverends Warren Hall and Carter Frey officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grice Fund within the SBC Foundation. The Grice Fund provides free VBS materials to those churches who minister to underprivileged children. Contributions may be written to SBC Foundation and designated as follows "for Grice fund in memory of Debbie Heck". Mailing address: Southern Baptist Foundation, ATTN: Margaret Cammuse for the Grice Fund, 901 Commerce St, Nashville, TN 37203. Contact information is [email protected] (615) 782-8440.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020