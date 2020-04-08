Home

Debbie Hickman Obituary
Angleton- Debbie Hickman, 69, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, was peacefully called to her eternal place in Heaven from her home, surrounded by her family on April 5, 2020.

Debbie was born on September 11, 1950 in Lubbock, TX, to Willard and Laura (Hall) Peacock. Debbie was a devoted Christian who will be remembered by her faith and complete devotion to her family and friends. That easy smile of hers always brightened the room. Debbie retired from Southwestern Bell and focused the rest of her days on being a homemaker and the best Mom and Maw Maw EVER!

She is survived by her twin brother Mike; brother Terry; her children, Tanner and Amanda; grandchildren, Timo, Alexis, Symone, John-Allen, Jasmine and Bella.

She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Allen and her grandson, Julian.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
