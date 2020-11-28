Lubbock- The family of Debbie Smith will celebrate her life of 82 years at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed on Monday, November 23, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
On December 1, 1937, Debbie was born to John and Mable Fowler in Lubbock, Texas. Debbie took great delight in actively supporting others' endeavors, especially her family and her beloved grandchildren. She willingly drove unimaginable mileage and spent countless hours in the stands cheering on gymnastics, soccer, and more. Her lifelong focus on supporting others was also exemplified in her years of service as a bookkeeper, handling key accounts and managing background details that allow small businesses to thrive. Debbie leaves behind a legacy of service and support that includes a strong work ethic and dedication to family.
Survivors include her children, Mark Smith and wife Renae, Staci Parks and husband Wade; grandchildren, Kirsten Fuentes and husband A.J., Lauren Merritt and husband Dustin, Jordan Smith, and Jessica Alvarez.
Along with her parents, Debbie is preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Fowler, and sister, Wanda Cutbirth.