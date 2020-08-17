Lubbock- The family of Debbie Yoakum will celebrate her life of 65 years at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Monterey Church of Christ. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
The family of Debbie Yoakum has designated the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.