Lubbock- Deborah Donnell Terrell passed away on May 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Hispania Baptist Church, 111 East 82nd Street. Debbie was born on July 26, 1950 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was proceeded in death by her parents, L. H. Donnell and Virginia Sharp Donnell, and husband, Johnny L. Terrell. Debbie graduated from Plainview High School in 1968 and West Texas State University in 1972. Since retiring she has worked for H & R Block and leaves many friends there and thru out west Texas.



