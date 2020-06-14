Deborah Donnell Terrell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Deborah Donnell Terrell passed away on May 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Hispania Baptist Church, 111 East 82nd Street. Debbie was born on July 26, 1950 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was proceeded in death by her parents, L. H. Donnell and Virginia Sharp Donnell, and husband, Johnny L. Terrell. Debbie graduated from Plainview High School in 1968 and West Texas State University in 1972. Since retiring she has worked for H & R Block and leaves many friends there and thru out west Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved