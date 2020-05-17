|
Lubbock- Deborah Elaine "Momma T" Turner of Lubbock passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born September 16, 1950 in Quanah, Texas to Joe and Mavis Buster, Sr. Deborah worked for the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office until 2006, retiring after more than 20 years as a Sergeant in the jail. She then dedicated her life to caring for her daughter Priscilla. Deborah was a member of the Assembly of God.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, David Turner II and wife Jeannette of Lubbock and Hallie Taylor and fiance Ron Kirtland of Idalou; brother, Joe Buster, Jr. of Lubbock; six grandchildren, Kayla Turner, Kaeden Taylor, Faith Zapata, and Meaghan, Kimber, and Koltyn Arledge; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Turner, Sr. in 2018; and daughter, Priscilla Turner in 2019.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Christian Life Assembly of God, 5917 66th Street in Lubbock with services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020